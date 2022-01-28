Happy, AKUMAAAAA, and TakaS reportedly removed from Team BDS’ VALORANT lineup

Vincent “Happy” Schopenhauer, Alex “AKUMAAAAA” Lo Bello, and Jonathan “TakaS” Paupard are no longer a part of Team BDS’s VALORANT division, according to a report by Dexerto.

The roster overhaul comes after an underwhelming run in the VCT EMEA: Stage One Challengers’ qualifiers. BDS were knocked out in the lower bracket round one of the closed qualifiers following losses to TENSTAR and Rebels Gaming, which made them have to go through the open qualifier. BDS beat MIX in the round of 256 and were eliminated by the hands of a non-sponsored Danish team ‘who cars?’ in the round of 128.

As a result of the disappointing results that took place last week, BDS will reportedly no longer be an all-French squad. The organization will keep Rodolphe “rodeN” Bianco and Logan “logaN” Corti, plus the head coach Flavien “wallax” Lebreton as a foundation of the team, but will be looking to sign international players moving forward.

AKUMAAAAA and TakaS have been playing for BDS since the Swiss organization entered VALORANT‘s professional scene in April 2021, while Happy joined in November 2021. Sources told Dexerto that wallax solely took the decision to sign Happy and did not have the backing of the rest of the players.

BDS is already seeking new players and is reportedly trialing the Polish Mikolaj “Mickebwoy” Chojnacki. The Sova player has been a free agent since Tuesday, Jan. 25 when Rix.GG parted ways with its entire VALORANT roster.