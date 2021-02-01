Gen.G signs mCe as VALORANT coach, promotes Blank to GM

Gen.G has finalized its VALORANT branch with two new moves, bringing on Matthew “mCe” Elmore as a coach and promoting Andrew “Blank” Leverette to general manager, the organization announced today.

MCe, who's best known as a CS:GO player and coach, is swapping games to take over a roster that features Kenneth “koosta” Suen, Shawn “Shawn12590” O’Riley, Michael “MkaeL” De Luca, Danny “huynh” Huynh, and Anthony “gMd” Guimond.

With a track record of building winning teams, mCe joins us from Chaos' CSGO squad to develop us into a VALORANT powerhouse!

“MCe brings significant expertise on the mechanics of CS:GO which we believe translates well to VALORANT,” Gen.G COO Arnold Hur said. “We have a young VALORANT team, and we’re confident mCe will shape our team successfully.”

After retiring as a player in 2018 after a stint with Dignitas, mCe bounced around between coaching roles, spending time with Rogue, The Quest, and Chaos Esports Club. That Chaos team, which he coached from the start of 2020 to Jan. 1, was a strong roster that managed to win multiple events, including DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America in December.

He most recently coached Bad News Bears before making the jump to VALORANT and joining Gen.G.

“I am really excited to accept this new challenge in my career and help develop this team into a powerhouse in VALORANT,” mCE said. “We have a solid young core of players who are committed to bettering themselves and each other. I’m ready to get to work and see what we can do together and start winning for our #TigerNation.”

Blank spent the majority of 2020 with Gen.G as the team’s VALORANT coach and will now oversee the entire operation as the GM.