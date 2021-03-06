Gen.G eliminate NRG, claim final NA spot at VCT Masters 1

After a long day of North American VALORANT action, the final team has qualified for the first VCT Masters event. Gen.G handed a 2-0 defeat to NRG Esports in the second round of the lower bracket and claimed the final Masters spot.

Gen.G's Shawn O'Riley continues to produce insane numbers for his squad since his October signing. He opened the series with a 22-kill performance, going toe-to-toe with NRG's Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor on Ascent. Gen.G's strong defense in the second half carried the team to a 13-9 victory.

We take down @NRGgg 2-0 and SECURE a spot in the #VCT Stage 1 Masters!

This sent the series to Haven, NRG's pick. Shawn had another solid game, but the star this time was his duelist partner Danny "huynh" Huynh. Huynh had 24 kills on Jett with only 13 deaths, translating to an average combat score of 300. For NRG, their Jett main Ryan "shanks" Ngo had an off series, and didn't have the firepower to contend with Gen.G.

With that, the field for Masters is now set. Team Envy, Sentinels, Immortals, and XSET from Challengers Two. Luminosity, FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, and Gen.G from Challengers Three. The main event for Challengers Three is not over yet, as the remaining four teams will fight for seeding at Masters and a $50k prize pool.

Luminosity will take on FaZe in the Challengers Three upper bracket final, while Gen.G faces 100 Thieves in the lower bracket.

