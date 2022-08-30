Galorants to include new VALORANT eligibility rule in Game Changers Academy tournaments

The rule might be difficult for free agent teams to adjust to.

Galorants will soon be implementing a new rule that will tighten eligibility requirements for VALORANT teams entering their Game Changers Academy tournaments, a report from Game Changers Report has stated.

The rule will require teams to have played together for two weeks prior to registration.

The rule is currently in effect in VCT Game Changers tournaments, and Game Changers Academy is now using the same ruleset as VCT Game Changers, as provided by Riot. Galorants delayed the enforcement of the rule by one month to give the opportunity to teams and players to adjust to the rule, as well as to ensure proper communication about the rule was given.

Teams do not need to compete together in order to satisfy the rule; they only need to play together as a five-player roster for two weeks prior to the rego date in order to meet the requirement. Substitutions are an exception to the rule and can be added and taken away as needed.

It is unclear exactly how Galorants will require teams to prove they have played together for two weeks. VALORANT teams will be able to sign up for the tournament, provided they have played together for the appropriate amount of time before the registration period.

Those who want to enter Game Changers Academy tournaments as a free agent team should be prepared to show VALORANT match histories or other proof to show they’ve played for at least two weeks.

The next Game Changers Academy tournament will begin on Sept. 30, which is when the new requirement will be implemented for players.

Those looking to compete in GCA September will need to lock teams by Sept. 12 in order to finalize their roster for the event before the registration deadline on Sept. 26.