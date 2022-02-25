G2 releases keloqz after moving mixwell back into starting VALORANT roster

Before Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho even officially returns to the server for the G2 Esports VALORANT roster, the organization announced today that it has released the player he’s replacing, young duelist Wassim “keloqz” Cista. Just an hour later, the Team Heretics organization signed keloqz.

Keloqz was benched after week two of the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event after G2 got their first win of the group stage via a 2-0 victory over SuperMassive Blaze. The team moved mixwell back into the starting roster and was supposed to play BBL Esports this week before matches were postponed due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

From a rookie, to our MVP of Masters Berlin.



Today we say goodbye to @G2Keloqz. Thank you for everything.



Good luck, frérot pic.twitter.com/1iAeAVPfI8 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 25, 2022

Keloqz had his first standout performance for G2 back at Masters Three Berlin, primarily playing Jett while also contributing on both Skye and Sage. But despite a semifinals finish in Berlin, the team failed to make it past the EMEA LCQ and missed out on Champions. G2 moved keloqz to the bench when it announced its new lineup for 2022.

But keloqz got another chance after G2 fell short in the first EMEA VCT qualifier of 2022, taking mixwell’s spot as the primary duelist. While he didn’t have spectacular Berlin-like performances, he put up decent showings in the loss against Fnatic and win over SMB.

Mixwell’s returning match for G2 is still up in the air since Riot has not yet announced the scheduled times for the postponed week three matches.

Update Feb. 25 4pm CT: Shortly after keloqz and G2 parted ways, Team Heretics announced that it has signed keloqz to its VALORANT roster. Heretics won the First Strike event back in 2020 but struggled amidst several roster changes during the VCT 2021 campaign.