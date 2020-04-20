ESPN VALORANT Invitational scores and standings

Check out who's on top and who's on their way out.

ESPN Esports has pulled together pros from seven different competitive titles, as well as Riot devs, for a three-day VALORANT fiesta—and it starts soon.

The ESPN VALORANT Invitational will feature pro players from Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, Counter-Strike, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, and League of Legends. But don’t sleep on the Riot devs, who have already taken out a team of former pros that included shroud and summit1g.

The three-day competition begins today with Group A’s round-robin. Group B’s round-robin kicks off tomorrow. The teams who make it out of the group stage will participate in Wednesday’s semifinals and finals.

Here are the scores and standings for the VALORANT Invitational.

Day one – Group A

Team Mirage vs. Team Six kicks off the competition.

Day two kicks off tomorrow at 2:30pm CT, where Group B will participate in a round-robin tournament.