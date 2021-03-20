Envy knocked out of NA VCT Masters One by red-hot Gen.G

Envy were widely considered the best team going into NA’s VALORANT Champions Tour Masters One. But today they were eliminated by dark horse Gen.G.

With today's 2-1 loss in the lower bracket, Envy have been knocked out of the biggest NA event of the year. The team will take home 45 circuit points and $15,000 in prize winnings as the fourth-place squad.

After a slow start, @GenG came back strong to take the series 2-1 against @Envy. They will play @FaZeClan in the Lower Bracket Final. Envy finishes in 4th place in #VCTMastersNA. pic.twitter.com/WMPMFfwDIB — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 20, 2021

Victory seemed all-too-easy after Envy dominated Gen.G in map one, snagging a 13-4 win on Ascent. But their opponents came into the next two maps confident and never looked back. Bind was especially disappointing for Envy, going down 9-3 at the half. While the game eventually ended a more respectable 13-8, Gen.G's aggression seemingly had Envy with their backs against the walls.

Gen.G clutched several key rounds on Bind, including one especially important play by Anthony "gMd" Guimond.

As the last player standing, gMd snagged three headshots to bring the game to 6-0. Envy seemingly challenged him one-on-one despite having a numbers advantage, allowing the Canadian player to come out on top. This round would throw Envy into further financial demise, affecting their economy for the remainder of the half.

Envy were once considered underdogs going into last year's First Strike event, though fragger Jake “kaboose” McDonald told Dot Esports they were just "very underrated." But the team proved they belonged in the company of elite teams and quickly became favorites throughout VCT.

Gen.G appear to be in a similar trajectory, considered by many to be underdogs throughout Masters One. Gen.G have now won three straight games in the lower bracket, taking out XSET, 100 Thieves, and Envy in the process. But their biggest test yet comes against a red-hot FaZe team that's looking to rebound from their loss against Sentinels.

Gen.G will take on FaZe in the lower bracket final shortly.

