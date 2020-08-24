Drone’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Taylor “Drone” Johnson never really made a name for himself in competitive Counter-Strike, dwindling in the B-tier and inevitably falling short of any notable achievement.
But after stepping down from Peeker’s Advantage in 2019 and retiring, it was clear he wasn’t ready to roll over and call it quits just yet. When VALORANT’s closed beta launched in April 2020, Drone was ready and waiting.
He leaped headfirst into VALORANT’s competitive scene and just a month later joined TSM with hazed, reltuC, Subroza, and Wardell, the star of the team.
Since then, TSM have dominated, winning back-to-back events and cementing themselves as the top dogs in North America.