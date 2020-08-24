Drone’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

TSM's Drone is one of a kind.

Taylor “Drone” Johnson never really made a name for himself in competitive Counter-Strike, dwindling in the B-tier and inevitably falling short of any notable achievement.

But after stepping down from Peeker’s Advantage in 2019 and retiring, it was clear he wasn’t ready to roll over and call it quits just yet. When VALORANT’s closed beta launched in April 2020, Drone was ready and waiting.

He leaped headfirst into VALORANT’s competitive scene and just a month later joined TSM with hazed, reltuC, Subroza, and Wardell, the star of the team.

Since then, TSM have dominated, winning back-to-back events and cementing themselves as the top dogs in North America.

Here’s Drone’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.35
eDPI280Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 3 / 1 / 3
OutlinesOn / 1 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1E
Ability 2Caps Lock
Ability 3Mouse 3
Utlimate AbilityV
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering16x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityMediumBloomOn
VignetteOffDistortionOn
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOOn
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.8
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesOnly in Buy Phase