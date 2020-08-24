Drone’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Taylor “Drone” Johnson never really made a name for himself in competitive Counter-Strike, dwindling in the B-tier and inevitably falling short of any notable achievement.

But after stepping down from Peeker’s Advantage in 2019 and retiring, it was clear he wasn’t ready to roll over and call it quits just yet. When VALORANT’s closed beta launched in April 2020, Drone was ready and waiting.

He leaped headfirst into VALORANT’s competitive scene and just a month later joined TSM with hazed, reltuC, Subroza, and Wardell, the star of the team.

Since then, TSM have dominated, winning back-to-back events and cementing themselves as the top dogs in North America.

Here’s Drone’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.35 eDPI 280 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 3 / 1 / 3 Outlines On / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 E Ability 2 Caps Lock Ability 3 Mouse 3 Utlimate Ability V Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 16x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Medium Bloom On Vignette Off Distortion On Vsync Off First Person Shadows OOn Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Map settings