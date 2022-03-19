DDK stepping away from casting

Caster Daniel “DDK” Kapadia is hanging up the mic. The caster will close out his nine-year career after participating in the playoffs of the VALORANT Champions Tour and Game Changers, he announced on social media today. According to him, the decision came “after months of talks” with Riot Games.

“Learning that I wouldn’t be a part of the first VCT LAN this year was a big factor and something I’ve known for a while,” DDK wrote. Despite negotiating for months, Riot and DDK failed to “reach an agreement to allow both parties to work together in partnership,” he said.

“Casting will always be an integral part of who I am,” DDK said, “but for now I’m stepping away. I’ll close out on the current playoffs of VCT and Game Changers.”

It's with a heavy heart that I announce that I'm hanging up the 🎤.



🧵 👇 — Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) March 19, 2022

DDK said stepping away from his long career was heartbreaking “regardless of what’s waiting on the other side” and asked for fans to “continue to support” his next esports endeavors, meaning fans will likely continue to see him in the industry in some capacity.

The 33-year-old made a name for himself by casting mostly CS:GO and VALORANT and was a part of famous tournaments across both esports titles. He was part of the talent in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 and the VCT 2021 Stage Two Masters Reykjavík for Riot’s shooter, and the PGL Major 2021 for CS:GO.

This news comes days after iconic caster Sean Gares also stepped down from casting VALORANT after he wasn’t invited to the upcoming Masters One in Reykjavík. According to him, however, his decision had nothing to do with pay. Instead, “it’s about exposure and job security,” he said at the time, calling it “very important for broadcast talent to get consistent exposure.”