Best VALORANT cosplay

The cancellation of all live events and conventions in esports due to COVID-19 has prevented VALORANT from hosting a single offline competition since its release in June. But passionate cosplayers haven’t been discouraged from creating outfits and accessories to dress like their favorite VALORANT agents.

VALORANT is the latest game from League of Legends‘ publisher Riot Games and it’s one of the most successful new esports of the year after an outstanding launch on Twitch. It had nearly three million players logging in every day during its closed beta and rapidly gained popularity on Twitch and in the competitive FPS scene.

VALORANT’s mix of CS:GO mechanics with unique abilities similar to Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends makes it different from other shooters. The lore of the game is still in development, but the futuristic design of the maps, weapons, and outfits has inspired many creators.

Here are some of the best cosplays that have been shared on social media.

Killjoy

Cosplayer: Glory Lamothe

Killjoy está lista para entrar a la batalla ¿y tú? Gracias al trabajo de @GloryLamothe. pic.twitter.com/RbMzU71MnM — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) August 4, 2020

Cosplayer: Farbenfuchs

Hi I'm Killjoy 💛



Cosplay for @valorantde @riotgames

Photos by @ShatteredPhoto



Thanks for all the lovely feedback!! Did you already play her?

I made the cosplay in 1,5 weeks and I guess the jacket was the hardest part to sew! #killjoy #killjoycosplay #valorant #werbung pic.twitter.com/sfRSsQ70VE — Caly 🦊 (@farbenfuchs) August 6, 2020

Jett

Cosplayer: Oichichan

Raze

Cosplayer: Kokoa Cosplay

Raze llega lista para dominar al equipo rival. Gracias a Kokoa Cosplay por este increíble trabajo.



Pueden seguirla en: https://t.co/duAYCTM4Id pic.twitter.com/Fo9elVPhRM — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) July 19, 2020

Phoenix

Cosplayer: Black Ace Cosplay

Reyna

Cosplayer: Nadya Anton

Reyna acabará con cualquiera que se interponga en su camino. ¡Gracias a @Nadyasonika por su increíble trabajo. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Y8TZyrXlFk — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) May 30, 2020

Sova

Cosplayer: ArmoRatt

Viper

Cosplayer: Peyton

My collab with @VALORANTLATAM is finally out! I completely remade my Viper cosplay for this in a week, so I hope you guys like it! If you do, sharing is caring and that means a lot💚🖤💚🖤#juegaVALORANT #VALORANTcosplayLATAM #VALORANTcosplay pic.twitter.com/u3ttcR6ZSM — Peyton Cosplay 💎 (@PeytonCosplay) June 6, 2020

Brimstone and Breach are among the agents with fewer cosplays in the community. Many more creative VALORANT cosplays should start to appear when esports and gaming conventions take place physically again after the COVID-19 pandemic, though.