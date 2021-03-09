Babybay’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Andrej “babybay” Francisty took a leap of faith when he retired from professional Overwatch in 2020 to pursue a career in VALORANT.
Since saying goodbye to the Atlanta Reign and signing with FaZe Clan, babybay has performed above and beyond expectations, leading his team of Overwatch veterans to new heights in the competitive VALORANT circuit.
Favoring agents like Jett, babybay is one of FaZe's most crucial players. His aggressive playstyle and perceptive game sense make him a standout player on the roster.
Off the back of babybay's recent heroics, FaZe dominated 100 Thieves in the VCT Challengers Three grand finals in March, a week before Masters One, the finale of phase one of the VALORANT Champions Tour in North America.
Here’s babybay's full list of VALORANT settings.