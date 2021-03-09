Babybay’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

From Overwatch to VALORANT, babybay does it all.

Andrej “babybay” Francisty took a leap of faith when he retired from professional Overwatch in 2020 to pursue a career in VALORANT.

Since saying goodbye to the Atlanta Reign and signing with FaZe Clan, babybay has performed above and beyond expectations, leading his team of Overwatch veterans to new heights in the competitive VALORANT circuit.

Favoring agents like Jett, babybay is one of FaZe's most crucial players. His aggressive playstyle and perceptive game sense make him a standout player on the roster.

Off the back of babybay's recent heroics, FaZe dominated 100 Thieves in the VCT Challengers Three grand finals in March, a week before Masters One, the finale of phase one of the VALORANT Champions Tour in North America.

Here’s babybay's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.5 eDPI 400 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Zowie EC2-B

Crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 3 / 1 / 3 Outlines On Outer Lines 1 / 1 / 0 1 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Map settings