Babybay’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

From Overwatch to VALORANT, babybay does it all.

Andrej “babybay” Francisty took a leap of faith when he retired from professional Overwatch in 2020 to pursue a career in VALORANT.

Since saying goodbye to the Atlanta Reign and signing with FaZe Clan, babybay has performed above and beyond expectations, leading his team of Overwatch veterans to new heights in the competitive VALORANT circuit.

Favoring agents like Jett, babybay is one of FaZe's most crucial players. His aggressive playstyle and perceptive game sense make him a standout player on the roster.

Off the back of babybay's recent heroics, FaZe dominated 100 Thieves in the VCT Challengers Three grand finals in March, a week before Masters One, the finale of phase one of the VALORANT Champions Tour in North America.

Here’s babybay's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.5
eDPI400Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Zowie EC2-B

Crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 3 / 1 / 3
OutlinesOnOuter Lines1 / 1 / 0 1
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways