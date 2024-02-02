Category:
All teams qualified for NA VALORANT Challengers 2024

Only one team will ascend.
M80 VALORANT player koalanoob celebrates on stage during Ascension 2023.
Photo via VALORANT Brasil

Following The Guard’s successful Ascension to VCT Americas, the field is open for a new North American VALORANT Challengers team to secure a two-year promotion via the 2024 season.

It’s been a long offseason for many teams and players looking to compete in Challengers this year. But due to the exit of several organizations from the scene, or the region, there are a few more spots in the league via open qualifiers now up for grabs. Two open qualifiers will produce six teams that will make up half of the field when league play starts later in March.

Let’s look at the teams fighting for a chance at Ascension this year in the NA VALORANT Challengers 2024 season.

M80

M80 reached the Ascension grand finals last year but fell just short of making it to the VCT with a loss to The Guard. But the core of the roster featuring NiSMO, koalanoob, zander, and coach Happy is back for another go. Two new player additions have made this an exciting roster to watch. Former XSET/Evil Geniuses initiator BcJ joins the team, and nitr0 is back after a brief return to Counter-Strike. We’ve yet to see M80 in action, but the names on this roster alone suggest they will be a contender.

Oxygen Esports

Oxygen were one of the top teams from Challengers last year, led by players with international LAN experience in dapr and mitch. Oxygen have had a busy and impressive offseason, notching wins over VCT America teams G2, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9 at both the Sentinels Invitational and the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational.

Moist x Shopify

Moist Moguls and Shopify Rebellion have joined forces for the 2024 Challengers season, forging a hybrid of the players left from both rosters last year. Moist x Shopify, or MxS, have also had a strong offseason, though they have struggled to beat Oxygen, losing four of their five meetings over the past three months. The roster has a surprising opening, though, as thief left in late January.

Turtle Troop

Turtle Troop have retooled going into the 2024 season, with the orgless roster picking up corey from TSM as well an in-game leader with VCT Americas experience: stellar, formerly of 100T. Last year was one to forget for TT as they had to win their relegation matches just to retain their spot. But they also notched wins over some of the top teams last year, such as Moist, G2, and Oxygen.

There are two invite spots remaining for organizations that competed in Challengers last year. The two organizations still supposedly competing in VALORANT that could take these spots are TSM and FaZe.

The first open qualifier is currently live. The winner of SaD Esports and Winthrop University, and the winner of YFP Gaming vs. The Glazers will each claim a spot in the main event. Both those matches take place on Feb. 2.

