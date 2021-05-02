All of the teams qualified for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík

The first major LAN event since VALORANT launched is set to kick off on May 24 and all the regional finals are slowly wrapping up to decide the representatives. While the North American, EMEA, and the Brazilian regions received two spots each, teams from the Korean, LATAM, Japanese, and SEA regions fought for a single spot to represent their regions.

No matter the region, all teams participating in the VCT Stage Two Masters battled through an immense level of internal competition. VCT Stage Two Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland will be the perfect chance for teams from all over the world to see which region is currently the best in VALORANT.

The level of competition has been incredibly high in the regional qualifiers and fans watched the teams’ battles for a chance in the spotlight. Here are the 10 teams that will participate in the VCT Stage Two Masters later this month.

NA

Sentinels ShahZaM SicK Zombs Dapr TenZ

Version1 Vanity Effys Penny Zellsis Wippie Immi (Coach)



EMEA

Team Liquid Jammpi Kryptix L1NK ScreaM Soulcas Sliggy (Coach)



KR

NUTURN Gaming Solo Peri Allow Suggest Lakia Jaemin (Coach)



BR

TBD

TBD

LATAM

TBD

JP

Crazy Raccoon Rion Zephyr Medusa Neth Munchkin Twinkl (Coach) Mun (Coach)



SEA

X10 Esports Crws Foxz sScary Sushiboys Patiphan 0bi (Coach)



While fans will have the option to tune into the event through broadcasts by Riot Games, VALORANT’s esport website will continue to be the one-stop-hub for everything related to the event. If you miss any matches, you’ll be able to check out the VODs through a simple interface.