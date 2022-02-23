100T set to debut new VALORANT roster today in Knights tournament

Fans will get their first look at the new 100 Thieves VALORANT roster tonight following the two shocking roster moves made by the organization earlier this week.

100 Thieves will compete in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet tournament, which is set to begin tonight. The org’s two new players, Noah “jcStani” Smith and Sean “bang” Bezerra, are set to make their debut for 100T.

100T will play the free-agent roster MELIOREM in the first round of the group stage and the winner of the Team Reckaroo vs. GunsForHire matchup in the second round. A victory in both matches will secure their qualification for the playoff bracket, which will begin tomorrow and conclude on Feb. 25.

It’s unclear if 100T’s first matches will be streamed. Fans can stay updated on the match live from VLR.gg.

Other teams that are set to take part in the Knights tournament include TSM and T1, both of which have formed a heated rivalry over the past few weeks.

100T rocked the VALORANT ecosystem on Feb. 21 following the surprising removal of Hunter “BabyJ” Schline and Adam “ec1s” Eccles from its roster. The organization was unhappy with the team’s recent performance in the VCT Stage One Challengers, with the team having a 0-2 record at time of writing.

The team lost to Cloud9 on Feb. 11 and The Guard on Feb. 20. 100T lost 13-0 to The Guard on the third map and 100T CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag labeled the performance as “unacceptable,” he said on Twitter.