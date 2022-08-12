Where to use Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players are flooding into live servers to start their journeys. Setting a username and customizing your character in Tower of Fantasy will be the first orders of business before you can start exploring the game’s stunning world.

When you first set foot into Tower of Fantasy, you’ll spend the first hours getting familiar with the game’s mechanics. From world elements to in-game currencies, there are lots to uncover in Tower of Fantasy.

What are Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy?

Dark Crystals is one of the in-game currencies in Tower of Fantasy. While players will get to accumulate quite a bit of gold throughout their adventures, Dark Crystals will be relatively hard to come by.

Dark Crystals can be used to buy special items in the game.

Considering the rarity of this currency, players are advised to check out guides for their characters before purchasing any items with Dark Crystals.

How to earn Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy?

Though Tower of Fantasy only lists “reward for purchasing” under the list of ways players can obtain Dark Crystals, there are a few in-game events that have Dark Crystal rewards. Players can earn Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy by doing the following actions.

Complete tasks.

Complete missions, achievements, or parts of the story that have Dark Crystal rewards.

How to use Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

If you’re looking to spend your Dark Crystals you can do so by navigating to the backpack menu. Choose Currency, and select the Shop icon next to Dark Crystals. You’ll then be forwarded to a new window where you’ll be able to purchase items in exchange for Dark Crystals.