When is the daily reset in Tower of Fantasy?

The open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy is now live, and players can already indulge themselves in the adventures set in the massive open world of Aida. A handful of missions can be done here, where players are represented by their respective characters.

With the missions, or “bounties” being available for players every day in Tower of Fantasy, rewards are up for grabs most of the time when these missions are fulfilled. A daily sign-in is also available for players whenever they log in to the game, where certain bonus resources are waiting.

Of course, knowing the reset time for the daily sign-in, as well as for the reset of bounties in Tower of Fantasy is handy, especially for those who really want to grind and gain resources that can be used to pick up several items in the game.

What time is the daily reset in Tower of Fantasy?

The daily reset time in Tower of Fantasy is every day at 4am CT. For a quick time conversion for some of the time zones, you can check out the list below.

Pacific Time (PT) – 2am

Central Time (CT) – 4am

Mountain Time (MT) – 3am

Eastern Time (ET) – 5am

British Summer Time (BST) – 10am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – 11am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – 7pm

Tower of Fantasy is available for mobile and PC. Crossplay for both platforms can be used by players, but a console release is still not confirmed at the moment. You can check out the game’s official website to know more.