While you’re exploring Tower of Fantasy‘s open world, you’ll come across Supply Pods, which contain rewards for your character like upgraded materials and XP.

Sometimes, however, you’ll encounter some Supply Pods that are different than others. These different chests will have a timer counting down right above them, which is a mechanic called Estimated Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy.

What is Estimated Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy?

When you interact with a Supply Pod that has a countdown, it will trigger an Estimated Repair Time. The countdown will show the exact amount of time that you need to wait before you interact with the Supply Pod once again and unlock what’s inside of it.

The Estimated Repair Time is not always the same and can vary from just a few minutes to over an hour until the time shown on the Supply Pod elapses. The repair time will be different for each of these chests you find while exploring in Tower of Fantasy.

Is there a way to skip the Estimated Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy?

Unfortunately, there’s no known way that you can skip the Estimated Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy at this moment. From what we understand thus far, some Supply Pods simply function like this.

This means that all you can do is wait for the Estimated Repair Time to end when you come across it. Depending on how long you’ll have to wait, it’s better to explore other parts and return later when it has elapsed so you can grab the loot. Some Supply Pods only unlock after 24 hours, for example.