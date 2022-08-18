How to unearth and open Singularity Rocks in Tower of Fantasy and get Supply Pods from Statues

Players can spend countless hours in Tower of Fantasy leveling up their characters, collecting and upgrading gear, or just exploring everything the world of Aida has to offer. With all that exploration comes a vast variety of rewards offered to Wanderers in every region. Often times these comes in the form of chests for players to loot or puzzles for them to solve to receive the loot.

One type of puzzle or chest that players are struggling with are the Singularity Rocks found around the world of Aida. These rocks can be a bit tricky to solve, but here we’ll cover everything players need to know in order to obtain that juicy loot from their supply pods.

Image via Perfect World Games

Unearthing Singularity Rocks in Tower of Fantasy

Singularity Rocks are statues found around the world of Aida that appear to be holding a massive sphere, or pod. Upon closer inspection, players will realize there is a trick to opening and unlocking these.

To open these Singularity Rocks, players will have to use a specific relic known as the Strange Cube Relic.

In order to use the Relic, players have to go to their menu and select the Relics. While in the Relics section, players will have the option to ‘Deploy’ a relic of their choosing.

It’s at this point where players should select the Strange Cube Relic in order to unlock the Singularity Rock puzzle.

Image via Perfect World Games

After deploying the Strange Cube Relic, the players character will begin an animiation where they’ll emit a force that will launch the sphere off of the statue. Players can claim their loot from atop the statute where the sphere previously sat.

Players can expect to receive Black and Gold Nuclei from these Singularity Rocks which makes them fairly valuable and worth the time investment to interact with. These Nuclei will get players more pulls for various weapons and more.

Now the Singularity Rock puzzle is solved and players can claim that juicy loot.

Image via Perfect World Games

How to get the Strange Cube Relic

Wanderers that have yet to obtain the Strange Cube Relic can do so after completing the A-02 ruins located in Astra.

As players enter the area for the first time, there will be a floating pyramid that will reward the player with the Strange Cube relic upon interacting with it.

From there, players will be able to equip it in the Relic slot found within the game menus and use it to open the various Singularity Rocks found all around the vast world of Aida.