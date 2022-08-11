Tower of Fantasy is live now, providing players on both mobile and PC with a new MMORPG, complete with a sci-fi storyline, anime aesthetics, and a gacha system for unlocking new characters that players can use to change up their game experience.

All in all, there’s a lot to explore and discover in Tower of Fantasy, and navigating through all the game has to offer can be daunting. Because of this, many players prefer the comfort and casual play that a controller offers over using mobile buttons or a mouse and keyboard. While controllers aren’t for everyone, they’re a comfort input for many players who either grew up playing games on console or just prefer the feel of a controller in their hands.

Using a controller in Tower of Fantasy can be a bit confusing at first and not entirely accessible. If you’ve dived into the new game but haven’t been able to figure out how to make your controller work with it yet, here’s how to switch to controller.

How to switch to controller in Tower of Fantasy

The first part of using a controller in Tower of Fantasy should be easy enough: plug in the controller that you want to use. When you connect your controller, the game will recognize the new input and allow you to move around and interact with its world with it. Just use a USB port to connect your controller and you’re good to go.

But you won’t be able to navigate through the game’s menus on controller as of yet. There’s still no full controller support for the game, something which may change in the future. At the moment, it’s just a bit of an inconvenience for players who want to use a controller. The game’s display for the controller keybinds does display a “Coming Soon” message above the controller, indicating that there should be further controller support coming in the future.

For the time being, players who want to use a controller will have to use a bit of a hybrid setup. Navigate through the menus the way you normally would on mouse and keyboard, and then when you get out of the menu, you can go back to using the controller. It can be annoying in situations where you need to repeatedly open a menu in the middle of your gameplay, but it’s the best that Tower of Fantasy can do at the moment.