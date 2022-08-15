How to get the Dust Wheeler in Tower of Fantasy

The Dust Wheeler is by far one of Tower of Fantasy’s worst vehicles to try and unlock.

Not only is the process overbearing, but it has you going against a bunch of players in long drawn-out PvP matches. The whole thought of unlocking it can come across as sweaty and tryhard. Is it even one of the better vehicles to get? Arguably not, but having one is just a way to show off the testament to either your skill or the size of your wallet.

We are getting ahead of ourselves, though. It’s not like the vehicle can’t be unlocked, just that the process of doing it is so awful we don’t know who would be bothered putting in the effort.

If you are one of those people that really want this vehicle, then here is how to unlock it.

Dust Wheeler location

The Dust Wheeler is simply unlocked via the Apex League by reaching the rank of Grand Marshal in any of the current Ranked Seasons.

You unlock Apex League post level 30 and the grind can be immense. The PvP is very pay-to-win, so unless you have put in hundreds of dollars, chances are you won’t have a chance against the whales of the game in reaching the top tiers of the league.

If you do somehow have a good amount of weapons, though, and go against some easy opponents, you might be able to barely make it to the rank you need.