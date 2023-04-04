The Last of Us is getting urgent PC patch soon but Steam Deck users will have to wait

The Last of Us Part 1 release on PC was met with backlash when players experienced bugs and performance issues. The developers are continuing to patch the game after its release, but not on Steam Deck.

Naughty Dog announced on April 3 that The Last of Us Part 1 will receive a hotfix on April 4, with the official patch going live on April 7. Unfortunately, the devs revealed they’re prioritizing patching the PC version, so those who are waiting for tweaks on Steam Deck will have to wait a little longer.

And while we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part I on Steam Deck, we are prioritizing fixes and patches before submitting it for verification.



We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 3, 2023

The Last of Us Part 1 was released on PC on March 28. While the video game franchise is considered to be one of the best ever, it also has a TV live-action series developed by HBO. The first season of the adaptation finished a few weeks before the release of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.

The game has unfortunately been plagued with bugs and poor performance since its release. With numerous crashes and other similar issues, players were quick to lodge their complaints. The devs have since addressed the community by saying patches are on their way.

Joel Last of Us on Steam Deck is SENDING me pic.twitter.com/TUq1F0zPEa — Kyle Campbell (@Levit0) March 29, 2023

While the PC version is slowly but surely getting patched up and fixed, the same cannot be said about the Steam Deck version. Those using the handheld will have to continue to wait for the devs to take action.