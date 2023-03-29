All The Last of Us Part 1 achievements

It’s safe to say The Last of Us has become a cultural juggernaut, especially following the recent HBO show’s success chronicling the first game’s events. This has encouraged more players to try out the game, with The Last of Us Part One releasing on PC two weeks after the show’s end. This hype has carried over, with many players eager to explore this game on a new platform.

Players will likely need to fully explore the world to complete all of the challenges put forward by the game. Here’s all the information you need about all of The Last of Us Part One‘s achievements.

What are the achievements in TLOU Part 1?

There are 29 achievements in The Last of Us Part One, with many of them revolving around doing basic actions in the game. Make sure to collect any special items you find and interact with all the social interactions.

Be warned of spoilers for the first game in TLOU‘s franchise.

Fallen Firefly: Find a Firefly Pendant

Find one training manual Savage Starlight Fan: Find a comic

Complete Part 1 Brick Master: Win the brick-throwing contest

Fully upgrade a weapon Don’t Go: Complete the Left Behind DLC

Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human Skillz: Win the water-gun fight

Pick up Frank’s note after it’s been discarded Who’s A Good Boy?: Pet Buckley the dog

Find all workbench tools Geared Up: Craft every item

Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam Nobody’s Perfect: Play the Jak X game in the Left Behind DLC

Find all training manuals Endure and Survive: Collect all the comics

While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh Look for the Light: Find all Firefly pendants

Defeat Black Fang without getting hit Left Hanging: Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done.

Fiand all notes and artifacts Sticky Fingers: Open all the safes in the game

Upgrade and then one of every melee weapon in the game Prepared For the Worst: Find all the workbenches

Break into every locked door using shivs That’s All I Got: Survive all of Ellie’s jokes

Engage in all optional conversations It Can’t Be For Nothing: Collect all of the previous achievements

Those are all the achievements as part of The Last of Us Part One, with none of them requiring anything that will take more than an additional hour to look for.