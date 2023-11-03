THE FINALS players uncover the trick to perfect aim but they want it gone

One player has discovered the perfect way to aim each weapon in THE FINALS, and it’s by ignoring your weapon’s built-in sights. To aim accurately, players simply have to keep the enemy at the center of their screen while shooting.

When spraying in THE FINALS, your weapon recoil moves your gun wildly. If you were to follow your iron sights while shooting, you’d miss your target entirely.

Players claimed in a Nov. 2 social media post that this could lead to unfair advantages for those in the know. This revelation spurred calls for changes to THE FINALS shooting mechanic before its full release.

But for now, it seems the best course of action is to turn off your crosshair, according to the community. While players wait for Embark Studios to fix the spraying animation, others suggested using your monitor’s crosshair, which can be created using external applications or overlays.

Players pinned this as the real reason they’d been missing in THE FINALS. Several players have noted poor hit registration on multiple occasions, but this could be the crux of the issue.

However, this wouldn’t be THE FINALS’ only issue during the beta period. Embark’s shooter has been littered with problems of varying sizes.

The biggest issue was the fact that THE FINALS beta run has been inundated with cheaters. This led to players begging Embark to create region locks for believed cheating hotspots, as players from certain countries can easily access servers from other continents.

The Nov. 1 patch was clearly aimed at reducing cheaters, but its impact has yet to be determined.

Related THE FINALS best settings

While certain bugs have ruined experiences, a few are downright funny. Players encountered an NSFW bug that removed all clothes from player models, leaving Ken and Barbie-like characters in the main menu.

These kinds of issues are to be expected during a beta period. Once THE FINALS is fully released, players likely won’t be as forgiving.