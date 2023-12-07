THE FINALS dev may have accidentally leaked new weapon, and fans are excited

Fans are thrilled to imagine this weapon added into the mix.

Players are eagerly waiting for more information on the launch of THE FINALS, and Embark Studios might have just accidentally leaked a major detail on Dec. 6.

A player shared a promotional image unveiling a new black raven skin and what seems to be a throwing knife. The image was reportedly shared on Discord several times but was swiftly taken down by the developer.

“Someone pressed the wrong button,” was titled the Reddit thread sharing the information. The image shortly appeared on the game’s Steam page, according to users.

Fans are speculating that it revealed an upcoming skin and a weapon or ability, and they’re eager to maybe see it enter the game at launch, although the release date is still unknown.

Another user also noted the skin’s overall style, which resembles The Game Awards‘ logo. It led to more speculation about the developer revealing some key information on the game’s launch during the yearly event, which is planned to start tonight, Dec. 7 at 6:30pm CT.

But since the developer doesn’t have titles that will be featured in nominated games, it’s unlikely to see the developer announce the show.

Players don’t know much about THE FINALS‘ launch after the last open beta phase closed at the end of November. The developer plans to release it by the end of the year, but a precise date has yet to be disclosed.