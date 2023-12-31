How to complete THE FINALS ‘detect 5 opponents’ daily mission?

If you’ve been struggling to complete the Search and Detect daily mission in THE FINALS, requiring you to detect five opponents for 500 XP, well, you definitely aren’t alone. The rules of this mission aren’t apparent enough, but thankfully, I’ve managed to find the answer to this puzzling quest.

How to detect five opponents in THE FINALS and complete the Search and Detect daily mission

While there are multiple ways you can detect enemies in THE FINALS, strangely, only one of them counts towards the Search and Destroy daily mission. As far as I could gather from player reports and my own experience, the “detect five opponents” mission can only be completed by using Sonar Grenades to detect opponents.

Unleash the tracking grenade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those unaware, Sonar Grenades are exclusive to the Medium build, so if you play the Light or Heavy build, you’ve to make a switch to Medium for this mission. Thrown in projectiles, Sonar Grenades detonate upon touching the ground, sending out three waves of detecting sonar pulses. Opponents caught in its area of effect are revealed three times as red outlines through walls.

You can equip Sonar Grenades from the list of available gadgets for Medium build; just choose Medium and then hit the Edit option in the lobby. Since it can detect multiple enemies at once, you should be able to complete the mission in a single match by using multiple Sonar Grenades.

All possible ways to detect opponents in THE FINALS

Sonar Grenade isn’t the only gadget that can detect opponents in THE FINALS. For starters, the Medium build has access to an incredibly useful specialization called the Recon Senses, which reveals opponents in range through walls for a few seconds.

If you are a Light person, you can consider equipping the Motion Sensor and Thermal Vision. When deployed, a Motion Sensor sticks to the surface and detects enemies in range through walls. Thermal Vision, on the other hand, tracks heat signatures to reveal opponent outlines. The Heavy build, however, doesn’t offer any detecting gadgets, thanks to its focus on destroying things.

As you can see, detecting opponents in THE FINALS isn’t a tough affair, but as of now, Sonar Grenade is the only opponent-detecting gadget that can be used to complete the Search and Detect daily mission. Whether Embark Studios will consider changing this unsaid rule to make the mission a bit easier to understand is something we’ve yet to know.