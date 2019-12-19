Zhonya’s Hourglass makes a PBE appearance in Teamfight Tactics

One of the most rage-inducing moments in League of Legends is leaving an enemy with a sliver of health and ignite ticking down, only for them to survive with Zhonya’s Hourglass. And now, those same frustrations may be entering Teamfight Tactics.

A TFT fan playing on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) was surprised to see their Leona, equipped with Thief’s Gloves, bring back a Zhonya’s to use for the round. The dumbfounded player posted the interaction on Reddit today.

It appears that TFT devs potentially working on the item may have let it slip through to the PBE. Though it might not be craftable, it may have still been considered an item on the roster for Thief’s Gloves to choose.

Zhonya’s Hourglass seemingly uses a similar ability to its League version, making a unit untargetable, invulnerable, and unable to move for four seconds when falling below 30 percent health.

The item also gives units 25 armor and 20 ability power, which would make its recipe Chain Vest and Needlessly Large Rod. This is a recipe currently reserved for Locket of the Iron Solari, an item that gives adjacent allies a shield. This may hint at Locket’s removal or a change in the materials needed to craft it.

Unfortunately for fans, the player wasn’t able to see Zhonya’s in action because Leona died before it could go off. And it’s possible that the item’s appearance was a UI error, since the normally communicative devs haven’t released any information on Zhonya’s inclusion in the autobattler.

With Patch 10.1 scheduled for early 2020, TFT players might have to wait a bit longer for further information.