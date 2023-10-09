Two players dominate the TFT 9/9.5 events, highlighting skill impact

History was made on Oct. 8 at the Teamfight Tactics Noxus Cup, with Setsuko winning his second cup of the season, tying Team Liquid Kurumx for tournament wins during Set Nine and 9.5.

Randomness is a key part of TFT, but winning consecutively requires skill. Critics of TFT often cite the auto battler’s RNG element as a way to discount tournament performances. While high-rolling can play a significant role, it takes skill to dominate rotating lobbies filled with the best players from the NA region during two separate tournaments. And that is exactly what Setsuko did at the NA Noxus Cup this past weekend, dominating during days three and four to earn another title win.

The Noxus Cup title was Setsuko’s second tournament win this season, finishing first at the Runeterra Reforged Shurima Cup during Set Nine. Setsuko’s run during the Noxus Cup was so impressive it set a new TFT record for best overall tournament performance, running a 1.92 placement average over the course of 13 games.

Noxus Cup final standings | Image via Riot Games/Wisdom

But he wasn’t the only player to claim two TFT tournament titles this season, with TL Kurumx having already won the Freljord Cup and the Mid-Set Finale.

Both Setsuko and TL Kurumx made history by winning two tournaments during a season that only has four events total, not counting the Last Chance Qualifier. Both will compete in the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals later this month for a chance to earn NA a second Worlds title.

Fans can watch Setsuko and TL Kurumx at the TFT Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals that take place from Oct. 27 to 29.

