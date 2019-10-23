Today’s Teamfight Tactics Set 2 PBE update balances Zyra, Yorick, Lux, and Yi

The complete overhaul of Teamfight Tactics is now on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), where a limited number of players get to test out Set Two: Rise of the Elements. Riot targeted four champions today that were either over or underperforming.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed the PBE adjustments today, explaining that Riot will now update players on all the “systemic changes” coming to the autobattler.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Here are today’s PBE adjustments. You can find them listed on the boards post as well: https://t.co/WrexiC1WWb Feel free to keep leaving feedback here or on the thread. Hopefully the Health Bar issue is fixed soon.

“With TFT Set 2 on PBE, we wanted to do something we normally don’t do, and make sure everyone is aware of all the systemic changes that are going on as well,” Mortdog said. “For the PBE cycle, we’ll be posting updates here as things change.”

Here are all of the Oct. 23 PBE adjustments to Set Two: Rise of the Elements.

Balance changes

Zyra

Image via Riot Games

Plants summoned increased from 2/2/4 to 2/3/4.

Plants damage decreased from 80/160/240 to 80/100/120.

Yorick

Image via Riot Games

Yorick Ghouls created decreased from 3/5/10 to 1/2/4.

Yorick Ghouls health increased from 500/900/2,000 to 1,000/1,500/2,000.

Yorick Ghouls AD increased from 75/150/225 to 150/250/350.

Lux

Image via Riot Games

Lux spell damage decreased from 600/900/1,200 to 500/800/1,100.

Mana restoration on spell changed from restores 50 mana per unit killed to restores 50 mana if she kills at least one unit with her spell.

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Move speed increased.

Mana changed from 0/100 to 100/150.

Meditate healing changed from 25/50/75 percent to 30 percent.

Meditate duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second.

[NEW] Gains 100 percent Attack Speed during the buff.

[NEW] Meditate ends if Master Yi is full health.

On hit damage after meditate decreased from 100/150/200 to 80/120/160.

Light units

Healing other Light units upon death decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Bugs

Fixed Neeko not working on Lux if your bench was full.

Fixed Spatulas dropping more than intended.

When Repeating Crossbow bounces to a unit that already has a Repeating Crossbow, they combine into one.

Jax’s Counterstrike spell now actually gives him dodge.

Champions no longer keep the mana from the Ocean Hex when moved into then out of that hex.

Mountain Hex now correctly gives plus 30 permanent health.

Wind Hex now correctly gives 30 percent dodge.

Combining a Spatula and a component into an item that would give that Champion a trait they already have now correctly pops the combined item off that Champion.

Fixed a bug where Lux would occasionally not gain mana from her ability when it killed a unit.

TFT Set Two is scheduled to hit the live servers in early November.