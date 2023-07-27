The Rogue trait in TFT Set 9, explained

Hiding from your foes, isolating the weakest units, and striking at the most opportune moment—the Rogue trait has its own benefits in Teamfight Tactics. While the effect originally came into the game as the Assassin trait, Set Nine brings its own version of the sneakiest trait around.

Here is how the Rogue trait works in TFT Set Nine, along with a list of all the Rogue units in the set.

How the Rogue trait works in TFT Set Nine

Diving behind a frontline in TFT has always proven to be a powerful ability Considering how people position their tanks and their carry units, jumping over the frontline can lead to some super easy wins, even if the enemy’s carry units are very strong. No matter how much damage units like Lux or Jinx can do, they’re still very weak if enemies can sneak behind them, especially before they use their abilities. That’s where the Rogue trait comes in.

Rogue has only two variations, one active with two Rogue units on the board, and the other with four units. At level one Rogue, when Rogue units fall below 50 percent health, they become untargetable and dash to an enemy within four hexes, prioritizing the enemy backline. At level two Rogue, the trait’s units also hit for 40 percent of their enemy’s max health as magical bleed damage, but only for their first hit on an enemy.

Related: TFT 13.15 PBE patch notes: All early changes we know so far

The first buff for Rogue gives its units the ability to jump to the backline, while the second makes both pre-jump and post-jump stronger. You can whittle down tanks at the start of the round with the bleed damage, but when you poof over to their backline, those carry units also will get hit for bleed damage on the first attack the Rogue does.

All Rogue units in TFT Set Nine

Viego (Shadow Isles/Rogue)

(Shadow Isles/Rogue) Zed (Ionia/Rogue/Slayer)

(Ionia/Rogue/Slayer) Ekko (Zaun/Piltover/Rogue)

(Zaun/Piltover/Rogue) Katarina (Noxus/Rogue)

You won’t need all four Rogue units to hit level two on the trait. Thanks to Rogue Emblems or Augments that offer an extra Rogue unit, hitting four Rogues isn’t too difficult and the benefit can be obtained quite early on.

Now, when it comes to traits you can combo with Rogue, there are two that have already led to some meta builds: Slayer and Noxus. Both of those compositions work thanks to Zed and Katarina being key carry units, but usually, players will add a Slayer Emblem to Katarina for the Omnivamp and extra damage. After using this trait partnership for a long time when the set began, I found Slayers to be a Rogue’s best friend.

Related: The Slayer trait in TFT Set 9, explained

Personally, I found other compositions that worked well with Rogue, such as Zaun and Shadow Isles, thanks to their shared coverage with Rogue units. Just know if you do try and combo those traits, you probably wouldn’t be going for four Rogue and just sticking with the two units instead.

The ability to hop into a backline is still strong even if going fully for Rogue isn’t, but that’s what some of these side-traits do: offer some variation that can lead to an easy win if used right.

About the author