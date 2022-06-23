TFT Twitch Rivals Tag Team Set 7: Standings, format, and updates

Twenty-four Teamfight Tactics players are competing in the Twitch Rivals Tag Team event, showcasing Set Seven Dragonlands and the most recent balance update via Patch 12.12.

Taking place from June 23 to 24, the Twitch Rivals Tag Team Dragonlands event features top streamers and esports competitors. The event will showcase gameplay from Patch 12.12, an update that rebalanced a number of champions, traits, and Draconic Augments. Prior to the start of the Twitch Rivals Tag Team event, a Patch 12.12 hotfix was shipped by the TFT team, hitting Volibear and Daeja.

The TFT Tag Team tournament features a total of 24 players, broken into 12 teams.

Team Becca : Becca and soulless

Six games will be played each day, with only eight teams advancing to the second day of the event. Teams will be placed in the same lobby, with lobbies rotating every two rounds. All players who advance to the second day of the TFT Twitch Rivals Tag Team event will earn a slice of the total $10,000 prize pool. The event will be casted by WavePunk, Bryce “esportsslaw,” and Riley “Jirachy.”

June 23 Twitch Rivals Tag Team standings

Game one Game two

The teams were divided into three lobbies and a total of six games were played. The lobbies were rotated every two games. The much-needed hotfix to Daeja didn’t take the dragon out of commission, showing signs that she is still a solid carry. Volibear looked like he did during the Dragonlands launch but the Dragonmancer trait performed better thanks to a Karma bug fix, along with buffs to Lee Sin and Swain.