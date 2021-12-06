TFT Set 6 EMEA first Golden Spatula Cup standings

A total of 128 top Teamfight Tactics players from Set Six ladder rankings and the first EMEA open qualifier recently battled for qualifier points and an invite to the Rising Legends Finals.

Competition at the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup for TFT Set Six took place over the course of three days, with the final day showcasing a total of 16 players. Six games were played on the final day with only one player earning an invite to the Rising Legends Finals that will determine who will represent the EMEA region at TFT Set Six Worlds.

Image via Rising Legends and Riot Games

Veterans like Voltariux, Pas De Bol, and Deisik competed during the final day at the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup, along with several up-and-coming tournament players. Voltariux earned three first-place finishes over the course of six games, while also coming in eighth in round two.

But the top finishes weren’t enough to propel Voltariux to the top of the leaderboard. That honor and a seat at the Rising Legends Finals was claimed by Mamène with a total of 34 points. Votariux finished second overall with 33 points, followed by Briks at 32.

Image via Rising Legends and Riot Games

First: Mamène with 34 points

Second: Voltariux with 33 points

Third: Briks with 32 points

Fourth: Pas De Bol with 31 points

Fifth: Aware with 28 points

Sixth: Deisik with 28 points

Seventh: Kuzma with 27 points

Eighth: Lelouch with 27 points

The next EMEA Golden Spatula Cup open qualifier will take place from Jan. 15 to 17, with the second GSC scheduled for Jan. 22 to 24. And the TFT Set Six Rising Legends Finals are set to take place on March 26 and 27.