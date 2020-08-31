TFT Chosen mechanic bonus stats are pre-determined and locked, says Mortdog

Every Teamfight Tactics champion with the Chosen mechanic in Set Four has a predetermined buff stat that will always be the same, lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer said today.
Riot Games revealed every champion and trait within TFT Set Four today, along with new items. Scheduled to release on Sept. 16, the Fates set goes live via PBE sometime tomorrow, Sept. 1. Keeping players informed and educated about the new TFT set via Twitter, Mortdog revealed Chosen champions will “always have the same stat bonus and that it’s pre-determined.”
Champions with the Chosen mechanic won’t have random stat buffs, remaining consistent so that players can strategically choose the right champion for their comp.
Here’s every TFT Set Four champion and the bonus stat they get with the Chosen mechanic:
Health (500HP)
- Garen
- Fiora
- Irelia
- Aatrox
- Wukong
- Jax
- Lee Sin
- Tahm Kench
- Sejuani
- Maokai
- Sylas
- Shen
- Yone
- Javan IV
- Hecarim
- Nunu
- Sett
- Vi
- Elise
Spell Power (35 percent)
- Morgana
- Twisted Fate
- Jinx
- Annie
- Veigar
- Lissandra
- Diana
- Kennen
- Kalista
- Akali
- Vayne
- Riven
- Kindred
- Ahri
- Nidalee
- Kayn
- Katarina
- Evelynn
Attack Damage (50 AD)
- Talon
- Aphelios
- Zed
- Ashe
- Warwick
- Xin Zhao
- Yasuo
- Jhin
Mana cost reduction (25 percent)
- Nami
- Janna
- Zilean
- Lux
- Thresh
- Cassiopeia
- Lillia
- Teemo
- Yuumi
- Azir
- Lulu
- Ezreal
- Pyke
Chosen champions will appear in the TFT shop randomly over the course of a game. In addition to the bonus stat, they will also have a 200 HP buff for being a Chosen champion. Once a Chosen champion is purchased from the shop, no other Chosen champions will appear. If the Chosen unit is sold, Chosen Champions will reappear in the TFT shop.