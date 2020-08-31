TFT Chosen mechanic bonus stats are pre-determined and locked, says Mortdog

Every Teamfight Tactics champion with the Chosen mechanic in Set Four has a predetermined buff stat that will always be the same, lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer said today.

Riot Games revealed every champion and trait within TFT Set Four today, along with new items. Scheduled to release on Sept. 16, the Fates set goes live via PBE sometime tomorrow, Sept. 1. Keeping players informed and educated about the new TFT set via Twitter, Mortdog revealed Chosen champions will “always have the same stat bonus and that it’s pre-determined.”

Common FAQ #3: Is it random which stat my chosen get? Can Jhin roll Mana? Etc? – No, the bonus stat given to each champ is pre-determined and is ALWAYS the same. There is no randomness here. pic.twitter.com/7sbPms1FdZ — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 31, 2020

Champions with the Chosen mechanic won’t have random stat buffs, remaining consistent so that players can strategically choose the right champion for their comp.

Here’s every TFT Set Four champion and the bonus stat they get with the Chosen mechanic:

Health (500HP)

Garen

Fiora

Irelia

Aatrox

Wukong

Jax

Lee Sin

Tahm Kench

Sejuani

Maokai

Sylas

Shen

Yone

Javan IV

Hecarim

Nunu

Sett

Vi

Elise

Spell Power (35 percent)

Morgana

Twisted Fate

Jinx

Annie

Veigar

Lissandra

Diana

Kennen

Kalista

Akali

Vayne

Riven

Kindred

Ahri

Nidalee

Kayn

Katarina

Evelynn

Attack Damage (50 AD)

Talon

Aphelios

Zed

Ashe

Warwick

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Jhin

Mana cost reduction (25 percent)

Nami

Janna

Zilean

Lux

Thresh

Cassiopeia

Lillia

Teemo

Yuumi

Azir

Lulu

Ezreal

Pyke

Chosen champions will appear in the TFT shop randomly over the course of a game. In addition to the bonus stat, they will also have a 200 HP buff for being a Chosen champion. Once a Chosen champion is purchased from the shop, no other Chosen champions will appear. If the Chosen unit is sold, Chosen Champions will reappear in the TFT shop.