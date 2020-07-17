TFT champions drop a coin in new Galaxy, Plunder Planet

A new Galaxy will arrive in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15, dropping coins from all champions, separate from Space Pirates.

Patch 10.15 in TFT will remove Neekoverse from the Galaxy pool and add Plunder Planet. The new Galaxy drops coins from all champions. They’re a different color than the coins acquired from Space Pirates but have the same monetary value. Pirates will likely be highly sought after in Plunder Planet since players could potentially double the gold normally acquired.

Plunder Planet is available for play on the PBE and was showcased this morning on TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer’s Twitch stream.

Mortdog attempted to go for Space Pirates but was unable to pull it off. Most times, champions awarded him with a single coin. But there were times when he earned two. It’s also possible to not get a coin.

Another Galaxy change taking place in Patch 10.15 includes an adjustment to Galactic Armory where players will all get the same three components.

A number of changes are getting tested on the PBE, specifically to Graves and Lucian. A small adjustment was also applied to Jinx on the PBE but it might not hit the live servers to prevent Blasters from becoming too powerful. Graves’ blind duration is being tested at 3/4/6, increased from 2/3/5. Lucian is also getting an ability damage increase from 150/200/375 to a possible 22/250/750.

The adjustments being tested on TFT’s PBE for Patch 10.15 can be found here.