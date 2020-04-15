Teamfight Tactics player uses 3-star Xerath to decimate enemy team with meteors

So that's the "true power" he's been talking about.

Xerath made his Teamfight Tactics debut today—and it was quite the entrance.

TFT streamer skipper_173 used a three-star Xerath to obliterate the opposing team during his broadcast last night, slinging meteors left and right until nobody was left standing.

The Magus Ascendant’s ability allows him to summon meteors that strike random foes, stunning and dealing damage to adjacent foes if they kill their target. And a three-star Xerath deals a whopping 2,500 damage per meteor.

Though it took a few seconds for Xerath to cast his ability, enemies began falling one by one. By placing an Infinity Edge, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Jeweled Gauntlet on Xerath, the streamer was able to ramp meteor damage up to 10,000 when critically striking.

By the end of the round, the new unit had amassed over 66,000 damage and earned his summoner the victory.

Though Xerath’s damage is impressive, he doesn’t have the ability to fully eliminate a team in one cast like three-star Gangplank or Super-Mech. This might make him one of the more balanced five-cost units.

But Riot continues to reward players who are able to sink resources into leveling up their units. Considering how difficult it is to buy nine five-cost champions, it makes sense why a three-star legendary champion can single-handedly win a round.

Players looking to experiment with the new champion can jump into the Convergence now—Patch 10.8 is live.