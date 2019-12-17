Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.24b targets 3-star units, disable items, and outliers

The upcoming Teamfight Tactics micropatch won’t be so “micro.”

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a Patch 9.24b rundown yesterday, explaining the vast amount of changes hitting the Convergence. The Dec. 18 micropatch will be more extensive than usual because the developers want the autobattler to be in a stable place during the lull of the holidays.

Here are all the changes coming in TFT’s Patch 9.24b.

Three-star units

Image via Riot Games

The hyperroll strategy has been dominating the TFT meta. Players reroll as many times as possible to level their low-cost units into three-star monsters. To curb that, the developers are nerfing the base stats of three-star units.

Three-star scaling changed from doubling a two-star unit’s health and attack damage to multiplying it by 1.8.

For example:

Nasus’ health changed from 650/1,170/2,340 to 650/1,170/2,106.

Nasus’ attack damage changed from 50/90/180 to 50/90/162.

This should allow Riot to bring more power to abilities without having to worry about base stats dominating the meta.

Traits

Screengrab via Riot Mortdog

Assassin

Three-unit bonus crit damage changed from 75 percent to 50 percent.

Electric

Area of effect (AoE) damage decreased from 100/300/500 to 80/250/500.

Inferno

Damage changed from 70/120/180 percent over four seconds to 70/140/210 percent over four seconds.

Shadow

Bonus damage changed from 70/140 percent to 60/140 percent.

Champions

Image via Riot Games

Nocturne

Passive healing changed from 40/60/80 percent to 40/45/50 percent.

Zed

Attack damage decreased from 80 to 70.

Armor changed from 30 to 25.

Senna

Ally buff changed from 25/45/75 to 15/30/55.

Amumu

Mana changed from 50/150 to 50/125.

Spell range changed from 2/3/4 hexes to 3/3/3.

Ashe

Spell attack damage changed from 25/30/35 percent to 30/35/40 percent.

Twitch

Attack damage increased from 60 to 65.

Mana changed from 0/90 to 0/70.

Brand

Mana changed from 0/90 to 0/80.

Zyra

Spell damage changed from 70/80/90 to 55/65/75.

Rek’Sai

Attack damage changed from 65 to 60.

Items

Image via Riot Games

Hush

Proc chance changed from 33 percent to 25 percent.

Swordbreaker