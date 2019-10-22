Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.21: Full notes and updates

Say goodbye to Set One in Teamfight Tactics—Rise of the Elements is quickly approaching.

In two weeks, the next rotation of TFT champions, classes, and origins will replace the old, introducing an entirely new metagame.

To usher out the old, Riot is releasing one last mini-patch, bringing with it a set of balance changes to player damage, traits, champions, and items.

Here are all of the changes coming to TFT in Patch 9.21.

Ranked

Patch 9.21 will be the last patch in which players can continue climbing the ranked ladder in TFT’s first season. Ranked play will be deactivated in Patch 9.22 for the start of Rise of Elements to make sure that Riot has fixed any major bugs or balance issues. It’ll return in Patch 9.23

Player damage

Player damage is both too low in the early game and too high in the late game, according to Riot. This leads players to take advantage of using the early game to stockpile gold, as well as unfortunate late-game losses when trying to change up strategy or unit placements. Riot is taking the level-up damage from champions and putting it into their base damage to counteract these trends.

One-star by tier: Decreased from 1/1/2/2/3 to 1/1/1/2/3

two-star by tier: Decreased from 2/2/3/4/5 to 2/2/2/3/4

three-star by tier: Decreased from 3/4/5/6/8 to 3/3/3/5/8

Base damage: Increased from 1/2/2/3/4/5 to 3/3/3/4/5/6

Traits

Guardian bonus armor decreased from 45 to 40.

Hextech item disable duration decreased from seven seconds to five seconds.

Knight damage blocked from 15/35/60 to 15/30/60.

Rangers bonus attack speed increased from 25 percent/70 percent to 40 percent/70 percent.

Sorcerer ability power increased from 40 percent/100 percent/175 percent to 40 percent/120 percent/200 percent.

Champions

Lissandra starting/total mana increased from 0/85 to 0/95.

Varus attack damage increased from 50 to 60.

Brand Pyroclasm bounce range increased from two hexes to three hexes.

Brand Pyroclasm missle speed increased.

Cho’Gath spell damage increased from 175/350/525 to 200/400/600.

Draven attack damage decreased from 70 to 65.

Pantheon armor decreased from 80 to 70.

Items

Locket of the Iron Solari duration increased from seven to eight seconds.

Redemption health threshold increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.

Repeating Crossbow attack speed and critical chance per stack increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Spear of Shojin mana restoration increased from 15 percent to 18 percent.

Trap Claw stun duration decreased from five seconds to four seconds.

