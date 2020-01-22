Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.2: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 10.2 arrives on live servers later in the week and will focus on the items, traits, and champions that have been deemed underpowered in recent patch cycles. Riot Games has also changed a few system features and phase timings to slightly reduce the length of matches.

Here are the full notes for TFT’s Patch 10.2.

System

Image via Riot Games

Game length

PvE rounds planning phase time reduced to 20 seconds from 30 seconds.

Item system

Small loot boxes no longer have the “four gold drop” possibility (average value down by 15 percent).

Medium loot boxes no longer have the “seven gold drop” possibility (average value down three percent).

The RNG floor for item drops throughout the game are higher, worst case scenario has been removed.

Full items have a significantly lower drop rate.

Full items only drop if players are already rolling item components. Players are now more likely to get a full item as they approach the RNG ceiling.

Players will no longer get two full item drops in the same game from PvE rounds, excluding epic monster rewards or the carousel.

Force of Nature has a much lower chance of appearing on the carousel.

Quality of life changes

PvE minions and monsters have immunity to Zephyr.

Trait Tracker UI now has a chromatic tier to celebrate rare synergies.

Runespirit Little Legend has received a VFX update.

The system for choosing Little Legends and Arena Skins in the Lobby has been improved.

Items

Bramble Vest damage increased from 80/120/160 to 100/140/200.

Bloodthirster lifesteal increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade attack speed per stack increased from four percent to five percent.

Hextech Gunblade Omnisteal increased from 25 percent to 33 percent.

Iceborn Gauntlet freeze duration increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Locket of the Iron Solari shield increased from 250/275/300 to 250/275/350.

Luden’s Echo damage increased from 120/160/200 to 125/175/250.

Traits

Assassin’s critical strike damage bonus increased from 50/150 percent to 65/225 percent.

Blademasters no longer store extra attacks more than their trait level provides. Chance to gain an extra auto attack decreased from 40 percent to 35 percent.

Desert’s armor reduction changed from 50/90 percent to 40/100 percent.

Inferno Damage increased at later stages from 70/140/210 percent to 70/150/250 percent.

At six mages, units have an additional 20 AP.

Shadow’s bonus damage duration increased to six seconds from five seconds. Bonus damage increased from 65/150 percent to 65/175 percent.

Warden armor bonus increased from 150/300/450 percent to 150/300/999 percent.

Woodlands clone at six units.

Champion balance

Image via Riot Games

Tier 1

Leona damage reduced from 40/90/140 to 40/80/120.

Tier 2

Malzahar minion health increased from 250/250/250 to 250/300/400.

Tier 3

Ezreal health increased from 600 to 650. Ability damage increased from 200/400/800 to 225/450/900.

Karma attack speed bonus decreased from 60/70/80 to 40/60/80.

Sion mana increased from 50/125 to 75/125.

Sivir bounces decreased from 10/10/10 to 5/7/9.

Veigar spell damage increased from 300/600/900 to 325/650/975.

Tier 4