Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.10: Full notes and updates

A new Galaxy is on its way.

Riot is supplementing Teamfight Tactics with a set of minor changes ahead of the mid-season reset scheduled for June 10.

Patch 10.10 introduces a new Galactic Armory galaxy along with changes to the game’s system, traits, champions, and items.

The meta won’t be changing anytime soon, though. Riot is giving players the chance to climb the rankings without having to worry about buffs and nerfs.

Here are the notes and updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.10.

Systems

Superdense Galaxy: Now grants a free Force of Nature after the stage three carousel, rather than upon reaching level five.

If you attempt to use Neeko’s Help on a unit with no copies left in the bag, you’ll now see a message telling you why it isn’t working.

Reduced the chances of a random full item carousel by a large amount, especially in earlier carousels.

Item drops are now a bit more likely to appear in earlier PVE stages.

New Galaxy

Galactic Armory: All players start with the same two full items.

Updated Galaxy odds

Galactic Armory – 12.5 percent of games

The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games

Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games

Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games

Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games

Trade Sector – 10 percent of games

Treasure Trove – 10 percent of games

Star Cluster – 7.5 percent of games

Normal Game – 30 percent of games

Traits

Mech Pilot Attack Damage: 100 percent of Pilots’ Attack Damage to 80 + 45 percent of Pilots Attack Damage.

Infiltrators now jump regardless if there is a target within their Attack Range on start of combat.

Rebel Bonus Damage: 10 percent/12 percent/15 percent to 10 percent/15 percent/20 percent.

Space Pirate (4) Item Drop Chance: 20 percent to 25 percent.

Champions

One-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Poppy Buckler Toss Damage: 100/175/250 to 100/150/200

Poppy Buckler Toss Shield: 200/350/500 to 200/300/400

Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage (per card): 200/300/550 to 200/300/450

Xayah AD: 55 to 50

Ziggs Total Mana: 45 to 40

Two-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Yasuo Health: 600 to 700

Yasuo Total Mana: 100 to 90

Three-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Karma Attack Speed Bonus on Shield: 35 percent/50 percent/100 percent to 50 percent/75 percent/125 percent

Syndra Unleashed Power Damage (per orb): 80/120/200 to 100/150/250

Four-cost units

Image via Riot Games

Kayle Divine Ascent Waves Damage: 125/200/750 to 125/200/600

Vel’Koz Spell Damage: 425/550/2000 to 450/600/2000

WuKong Cyclone Targeting: now prioritizes hitting the closest enemy he hasn’t hit yet rather than a random one.

Items

Chalice of Harmony Mana Restore: 10 to eight

Deathblade Starting Stacks: Zero to one

Deathblade now displays the amount of Attack Damage gained rather than stacks

Morello & Red Buff Damage Burn: 27 percent ⇒ 25 percent

Bug fixes

Guardian angel no longer strips certain combat enhancing effects when it procs. (i.e. Shaco’s powered up attack, Jhin’s 4th shot damage).

Certain PvE enemies will no longer contort into balls and float around when they defeat you in combat.

Xerath now properly fires a visual missile when performing a critical auto-attack.

Miss Fortune will no longer occasionally have her Larger Cone upgrade when the player who owns her hasn’t yet purchased that upgrade.

Fixed an issue where some players would arrive late to the first carousel.

Improved the detection of click and drag to make it easier to move characters and items around on the board.

While viewing your board from the carousel, equipped items are visible again.

Mobile