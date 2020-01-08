Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1 hotfix addresses Seraph’s, Ionic, and Nocturne bugs

The recent Teamfight Tactics patch introduced loads of new content, as well as a major overhaul to the autobattler’s item system. But a few frustrating bugs seemed to have slipped through the cracks.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer addressed the issues on Twitter today, informing fans that a fix is coming in the next three to four hours.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – We’re currently aware of & planning to fix ASAP the following issues: *2x Ionic doing more dmg than intended *2x Seraph’s not giving mana *Singed stops moving when untargetables are near *Nocturne doing 2x damage on spin (This isn’t new) *End of game/Match History issues

The bugs range from item inconsistencies to champion glitches. Placing two Seraph’s on a unit, for example, doesn’t allow the champion to gain mana after casting their ability. One player discovered the bug during their match earlier today and posted video proof on Reddit.

Ionic Spark’s recent adjustment seems to have caused some issues as well. The item was changed to only affect units within three hexes, taking magic damage equal to 200 percent of their max mana. But double Ionic appears to be dealing more damage than intended.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – So Nocturne had an issue that was pointed out last patch. Each time his passive triggered (every 3rd auto) he was actually autoing his main target AND spinning, resulting in 2x damage & healing to the main target, and 2x Blademaster proc chances. (1/2) https://t.co/lbnoUP8cUY

And a pesky Nocturne glitch allows the unit to deal tons of damage when made into a Blademaster. In his current state, the Steel Assassin’s passive triggers every third auto attack while spinning, healing, and doling out additional Blademaster procs.

The hotfix should fix the issue, giving him a single empowered auto attack on his passive ability. Mortdog claims that if it’s “too big a nerf,” devs will “re-compensate” the unit in Patch 10.2.