Teamfight Tactics champion drop rates by tier and player level

Get a better understanding of the ins and outs of TFT.

In Riot Games’ new autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, you’re often faced with a choice between fishing for low-cost units or leveling for higher-value units.

It’s intelligent to use your resources on developing tier-three units as soon as possible before you transition over to the late game and bulk up your force. But deciding when to level and when to roll isn’t easy.

Without the numbers, it’s pure guesswork. But Riot has released a chart detailing everything we need to know about champion drop rates by tier and player level.

The numbers give us an understanding of our chances of success. If we’re level six, for example, and we need one more Kha’Zix for tier three, we’d previously have to rely on luck. But now, we can quite easily determine if it’s best to focus on him or to level and ignore him altogether.

This chart should give you a better understanding of the system.

Tier 1 (29) Tier 2 (22) Tier 3 (16) Tier 4 (12) Tier 5 (10) Level 1 100% – – – – Level 2 100% – – – – Level 3 75% 25% – – – Level 4 55% 30% 15% – – Level 5 40% 35% 20% 5% – Level 6 25% 35% 30% 10% – Level 7 19% 30% 35% 15% 1% Level 8 14% 20% 35% 25% 6% Level 9 10% 15% 25% 35% 15%

Tier 1: 29 of each champion.

Tier 2: 22 of each champion

Tier 3: 21 of each champion.

Tier 4: 16 of each champion.

Tier 5: 10 of each champion.

These numbers have changed before and they’ll likely change again. We’ll update this article if Riot makes any additional drastic changes.