Riot teases new TFT quickplay mode

Riot Games revealed several details today in terms of what players will see in Teamfight Tactics in 2021, including a quickplay game mode and esports plans.

During Riot’s 2021 season stream this morning, the company announced that players can expect a “faster mode” within TFT Set Five for tacticians seeking to complete a game in 20 minutes or less.

Principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has eluded to a quicker game mode within TFT in the past and lead developer Green Teej teased the mode in August. Designed for players who don’t have 30 to 40 minutes available that’s required for a ranked or normal game, the new game mode will offer players a third option.

The launch of TFT on mobile in 2020 expanded playing options, with the PC and mobile versions being almost identical to one another. A quickplay game mode will likely deviate slightly from the gameplay tacticians are used to while maintaining core mechanics, Little Legends, and champions.

Riot also touched on the future of esports within TFT while tacticians eagerly await a spectator mode. Set three featured the Galaxies Championship, the first official TFT esports tournament. The Set Four and Set Five championship tournaments are scheduled to take place in 2021.

No specific dates for a spectator mode were mentioned in today’s stream. Riot does plan, however, to “expand our esports structure and organization into new League IP games such as TFT, LoR, and Wild Rift.”