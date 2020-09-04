Riot releases final TFT Set 4 PBE update before Labor Day weekend

A second large Teamfight Tactics Set Four update will take place today around 2pm CT, according to lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer

Following a large PBE update to Set Four Fates yesterday, another will take place today that includes a number of nerfs and buffs. Another TFT update to the PBE won’t occur until after Labor Day weekend, likely on either Sept. 8 or 9.

Same deal. PBE notes. On TFT Discord. These go live after the deploy around Noon. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/u3WHSQMcQQ — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 4, 2020

Five-cost chosen champions will no longer drop at level eight, according to the new Fates PBE notes. And two of the XP leveling changes were reverted from yesterday’s update. Adjustments were also made to Gargoyle Stoneplate again, reducing its armor and MR from 15 to 12. And Sunfire Cape had its burn cooldown reduced from two to one second.

Balance adjustments in today’s patch include nine trait changes and nerf and buffs to five champions. From reverted leveling XP changes to an Annie and Talon nerf, here are the Sept. 4 TFT Set Four Fates PBE updates and notes.

Adept

Attack Speed Duration reduced from 3/5/8 to 2/4/6 seconds.

Assassin

An issue where Crit Damage and Crit Chance were reversed has been resolved.

Dazzler

Duration changed from 5/10 to 4/12.

Duelist

Attack Speed per stack increased from 12/20/30/50 to 12/20/35/60

Hunter

Shot Frequency decreased from 3/3/3/3 to 3/3/2.5/2 seconds.

Keeper

Shield increased from 175/225/300 to 200/250/300.

Ninja

Bonus Attack Damage and AP changed from 45/100 to 15/120.

Mystic

Magic Resistance decreased from 40/100/200 to 35/100/180.

Warlord

Bonus HP increased from 200/400/700 to 200/500/800.

Bonus Spell Power increased from 20/40/70 to 20/50/80.

Vayne

Spell Damage increased from 35/65/100 to 40/75/125.

Annie

Spell Damage reduced from 150/375/600 to 200/300/450.

Spell Shield reduced from 500/750/1200 to 400/600/900.

Ashe

Attack Damage increased from 70 to 75.

Jhin

Attack Damage increased from 85 to 90.

Talon

Spell Damage: 250/275/400 percent of Talon’s Attack Damage (all multiplicative with AP) to 200/225/300 percent of Talon’s Attack Damage (not multiplicative with AP, can always crit, applies Lifesteal) plus 100/250/500 bonus (multiplicative with AP, can always crit, applies Lifesteal).

Bug fixes