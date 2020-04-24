Riot previews tentative Teamfight Tactics class nerfs and champion buffs in Patch 10.9

A large number of tweaks are on the way.

Riot Games is once again tweaking Teamfight Tactics. The developer revealed a large number of tentative changes today for the upcoming 10.9 update.

Several TFT comps, like Brawlin’ Blasters and Chrono Kale, have dominated the meta this week. But don’t get used to the recent 10.8 changes because the next patch may shake things up again.

At first glance, the tentative Patch 10.9 changes seem huge. Despite a large number of champions and classes listed, the update contains only a few notable changes, according to lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

If it helps, here's a REALLY HIGH LEVEL TLDR



Nerfed every major trait max

Buffed a few major trait mins

Buffed 1-cost 3-stars

Few other small adjustments — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) April 24, 2020

For players who are concerned about the lack of a Dark Star nerf, the origin’s DS is getting lowered, according to Mortdog. There are also two new TFT Galaxies arriving with Patch 10.9: Treasure Trove and Star Cluster. The latter has about a one-percent chance of showing up but consists of PvE units dropping a guaranteed item, unit, or gold with every kill. Treasure Trove, on the other hand, features two-star units in the carousel rounds.

Here’s every tentative change for the upcoming TFT Patch 10.9:

Buffs

In addition to Vanguard getting a buff, a total of nine champions are receiving one.

Anne

Fiora

Gangplank

Malphite

Master Yi

Rumble

Starship/Aurelion Sol

Twisted Fate

Ziggs

Nerfs

Champions Leona and Sona are getting a nerf, along with just about every class.

Blademaster

Blaster

Celestial

Cybernetic

Mech Pilot

Rebel

Sorcerer

Star Guardian

Valerie

Adjustments and reworks

Brawler

Infiltrator

Protector

Chrono

Graves

Rakan

Yasuo

TFT Patch 10.9 is scheduled to go live next week.