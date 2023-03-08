March of Progress rework contains meta-shaping change in first TFT Set 8.5 balance patch

Riot Games dropped the first PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5 today, addressing champion balance and a significant change to the Augment March of Progress.

Testing for TFT Set 8.5 began on March 7 through PBE, showcasing new champions and traits. The first balance patch for the Glitched Out! set dropped today, containing around a dozen bug fixes and balance changes. It was a small update, with larger ones expected toward the end of the week, but contained a significant change to the March of Progress TFT Augment.

March of Progress is a Prismatic Augment that used to provide players with five bonus experience points at the start of each player combat round. It also prevents players from using gold to level up, which is somewhat of a downside to the Augment.

The first TFT Set 8.5 PBE patch has reworked the Augment so that it grants four experience points immediately and experience points at the start of each player combat round are now based on the player’s current level. Other balance changes that dropped in the first PBE patch for Glitched Out! included adjustments to new Set 8.5 champions like Garen, Jhin, and Twisted Fate—along with nerfs to the Spellslinger trait.

Ezreal : Spell damage nerfed from 230/345/545 to 220/330/510

: Spell damage nerfed from 230/345/545 to 220/330/510 Ezreal Parallel : Spell damage nerfed from 150/225/335 to 120/180/280

: Spell damage nerfed from 150/225/335 to 120/180/280 Garen : Spell attack damage percentage reduced from 170/170/450 to 160/160/400 percent

: Spell attack damage percentage reduced from 170/170/450 to 160/160/400 percent Jhin : Attack damage buffed from 64 to 70

: Attack damage buffed from 64 to 70 Twisted Fate : Health increased from 700 to 750

: Health increased from 700 to 750 Twisted Fate : Blue card damage buffed from 60/90/120 to 70/105/199

: Blue card damage buffed from 60/90/120 to 70/105/199 Janna : Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 50/75/1000 to 65/100/1000

: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 50/75/1000 to 65/100/1000 Spellslinger : Ability power adjusted from 25/60/95/140 to 25/55/85/125

: Ability power adjusted from 25/60/95/140 to 25/55/85/125 Spellslnger : Breakpoint of eight meteor orb damage nerfed from 150 to 100 percent

: Breakpoint of eight meteor orb damage nerfed from 150 to 100 percent Salvage Bin : Now only offered on Stage 2-1 and grants a component after seven player combats

: Now only offered on Stage 2-1 and grants a component after seven player combats Salvage Bin Plus : Now only offered at Stages 3-2 and 4-2/ Players also gain a random completed item and a component after four player combat rounds. Selling units still breaks apart full items into components.

: Now only offered at Stages 3-2 and 4-2/ Players also gain a random completed item and a component after four player combat rounds. Selling units still breaks apart full items into components. March of Progress : New bonus that grants four experience points immediately and experience per combat round is based on level.

: New bonus that grants four experience points immediately and experience per combat round is based on level. Curel Pact: Health granted per round increased from two to three per player combat round.

Players can test out the TFT Set 8.5 changes made today on PBE through March 22 when Glitched Out! has its official launch.