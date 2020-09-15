Fates, Teamfight Tactics’ fourth Set, is here alongside new champions, traits, mechanics, and a new ranked season.
Galaxies are out and Chosen are in. The new mechanic will give you the option to pick up super-powered versions of champions, each with bigger and better stats. But there’s a catch—you can only have one at a time.
Fates will also introduce new ways to show off your style, with three new dragon-themed Little Legends, a new Star Shards system, arenas, and a pass and pass+, featuring exclusive Little Legends, arenas, booms, and emotes.
Here are the full list of patch notes for Fates.
Cheatsheet
This cheat sheet should give you a good idea of the champions and traits in the new set. But if you want to dive into all the stats, head here for a closer look.
Little Legends
The new dragon-themed Little Legends are here and will be available for purchase soon after the patch goes live.
You can now upgrade your Little Legends star level with Star Shards. No more digging through eggs hoping to hatch your favorite pint-sized companions. Just star-up your favorites.
Arenas
The new Festival, Kanmei, and Akana arenas react to your wins, losses, streaks, and three-star champions.
Ranked
- When Fates goes live in your region with Patch 10.19, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set’s first Ranked stage.
- Most of you will start Fates in Iron two. If you ended Galaxies in Diamond I you will start in Iron I. Master+ players will start in Bronze IV.
- Galaxies Ranked rewards will be given out on Patch 10.21.
- Players finishing in fourth place or better will now gain at least 10 LP.
- Players finishing in fifth place or worse will now lose at least 10 LP (or enough to hit zero.
Systems
Chosen
- Occasionally, you will be offered a Chosen champion in your shop. These champions are already at two-star level, so they cost three times their normal 1-star price and come with some extra power.
- One of their traits (origin or class) is “Chosen” and counts as 2 of that trait.
- They also get +200 HP and a unique stat bonus—either 400 HP, 30 percent spell power, 30 AD, or 25 percent reduced mana cost.
- Tier odds for Chosen at level one: 100/0/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level two: 100/0/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level three: 100/0/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level four: 40/60/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level five: 20/50/30/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level six: 10/45/45/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level seven: 0/30/40/30/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level eight: 0/20/40/40/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at level nine: 0/0/30/40/30
The unique bonus stat for each Chosen Champion and as follows:
|Health
|Spell Power
|Attack Damage
|Mana Cost Reduction
|Garen
|Morgana
|Talon
|Nami
|Fiora
|Twisted Fate
|Aphelios
|Janna
|Irelia
|Jinx
|Zed
|Zilean
|Aatrox
|Annie
|Warwick
|Lux
|Wukong
|Veigar
|Xin Zhao
|Thresh
|Jax
|Lissandra
|Yasuo
|Cassiopeia
|Lee Sin
|Diana
|Jhin
|Lillia
|Tahm Kench
|Kennen
|Teemo
|Sejuani
|Kalista
|Yuumi
|Maokai
|Akali
|Azir
|Sylas
|Vayne
|Lulu
|Shen
|Riven
|Ezreal
|Yone
|Kindred
|Pyke
|Jarven IV
|Ahri
|Hecarim
|Nidalee
|Nunu
|Kayn
|Sett
|Katarina
|Vi
|Evelynn
|Elise
Shop
- Level seven: 32 xp to 36 xp
- Level eight: 50 xp to 56 xp
- Level nine: 66 xp to 80 xp
Shop
- Consecutive shops will not repeat unbought champions
- Bag odds for Level five: 40/35/20/5/0 to 45/30/20/5/0
- Bag odds for Level six: 25/35/30/10/0 to 30/35/25/10/0
- Bag odds for Level seven: 19/30/35/15/1 to 19/35/30/15/1
Carousel
Riot is changing the rate at which items appear in carousels.
First carousel
- 65 percent chance of one of every item plus one random duplicate
- 11 percent offense (3x Sword, Bow, Rod)
- 11 percent defense (3x Cloak, Armor, Belt)
- 11 percent utility (3x Tear, Glove, Random)
- 1.5 percent all Spatulas
- 0.5 percent all Force of Natures
Seconds carousel
- 80 percent one of every item plus one random duplicate
- 15 percent one of every item and one Spatula
- Five percent three Spatulas and six random components
Third carousel
- 30 percent one of every item and one random duplicate
- 50 percent all random components. Totally random with no variance control
- 15 percent one of every item and one Spatula
- Five percent three Spatulas and six random components
Fourth carousel
- 80 percent one of every item and one random duplicate
- 15 percent one of every item and one Spatula
- Five percent three Spatulas and six random components
Fifth carousel
- 50 percent all random unbuilt (full items not built yet)
- 25.4 percent all random full items (any full item)
- Three percent Sword items
- Three percent Vest items
- Three percent Belt items
- Three percent Bow items
- Three percent Gloves items
- Three percent Rod items
- 0.6 all Force of Natures
Sixth carousel
- 100 percent half random full items, half random components
Items
New items
Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Replaces Sword Breaker
- Now gives +12 armor and MR per enemy targeting the holder
Sunfire Cape
- Replaces Red Buff
- Now applies to a random enemy within two hexes every second. Damage is now 25 percent of affected unit’s max health in true damage over 10 seconds.
Item changes
- Needlessly Large Rod: 20 to 15 SP
- Bloodthirster Healing: 45 percent to 40 percent
- Chalice of Power Duration: 20 seconds to All Round
- Deathblade AD per stack: 25 to 20
- Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction: 50 percent to 60 percent
- Giant Slayer Bonus Damage: 20/80 percent to 10/90 percent
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per stack: Five to six percent
- Hextech Gunblade Healing: 45 percent to 33 percent
- Infinity Edge: Grants 75 percent Critical Strike Chance (including from components) Converts each one percent of the holder’s Critical Strike Chance above 100 percent into +1 percent Critical Strike Damage
- Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 30 percent ⇒ 50 percent
- Luden’s Echo Splash Damage: 200 to 180
- Quicksilver Duration: 10 to 12 seconds
- Rabadon’s Deathcap: 50 percent Bonus SP to 40 SP
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolts can now cause critical hits. Bolts now have unlimited range.
- Spear of Shojin: 18 percent of Max Mana per auto after first cast to five Mana per auto
- Statikk Shiv Damage (standard and bonus): 85 to 80 damage
Misc
- Five seconds added to the start of every planning phase. This will be removed in Patch 10.20.
- Fixed a long time bug where Grievous Wounds was twice as effective as intended
- Trap Claw’s stun now has a different visual effect, to help correctly attribute the cause of their units’ stuns.
- Completed items can no longer drop from orbs.
- Spatula items can now drop from end game PVE rounds, but only if you have at least one of that trait on the board.
- Adjusted the types of orbs and their contents across all stages of the game.
- All percent Damage amps now stack additively instead of multiplicatively with one another by source (so items can still multiply traits, but not other items).