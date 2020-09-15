Fates, Teamfight Tactics’ fourth Set, is here alongside new champions, traits, mechanics, and a new ranked season.

Galaxies are out and Chosen are in. The new mechanic will give you the option to pick up super-powered versions of champions, each with bigger and better stats. But there’s a catch—you can only have one at a time.

Fates will also introduce new ways to show off your style, with three new dragon-themed Little Legends, a new Star Shards system, arenas, and a pass and pass+, featuring exclusive Little Legends, arenas, booms, and emotes.

Here are the full list of patch notes for Fates.

Cheatsheet

This cheat sheet should give you a good idea of the champions and traits in the new set. But if you want to dive into all the stats, head here for a closer look.

Little Legends

The new dragon-themed Little Legends are here and will be available for purchase soon after the patch goes live.

You can now upgrade your Little Legends star level with Star Shards. No more digging through eggs hoping to hatch your favorite pint-sized companions. Just star-up your favorites.

Arenas

The new Festival, Kanmei, and Akana arenas react to your wins, losses, streaks, and three-star champions.

Ranked

When Fates goes live in your region with Patch 10.19, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set’s first Ranked stage.

Most of you will start Fates in Iron two. If you ended Galaxies in Diamond I you will start in Iron I. Master+ players will start in Bronze IV.

Galaxies Ranked rewards will be given out on Patch 10.21.

Players finishing in fourth place or better will now gain at least 10 LP.

Players finishing in fifth place or worse will now lose at least 10 LP (or enough to hit zero.

Systems

Chosen

Occasionally, you will be offered a Chosen champion in your shop. These champions are already at two-star level, so they cost three times their normal 1-star price and come with some extra power.

One of their traits (origin or class) is “Chosen” and counts as 2 of that trait.

They also get +200 HP and a unique stat bonus—either 400 HP, 30 percent spell power, 30 AD, or 25 percent reduced mana cost.

Tier odds for Chosen at level one: 100/0/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level two: 100/0/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level three: 100/0/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level four: 40/60/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level five: 20/50/30/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level six: 10/45/45/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level seven: 0/30/40/30/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level eight: 0/20/40/40/0

Tier odds for Chosen at level nine: 0/0/30/40/30

The unique bonus stat for each Chosen Champion and as follows:

Health Spell Power Attack Damage Mana Cost Reduction Garen Morgana Talon Nami Fiora Twisted Fate Aphelios Janna Irelia Jinx Zed Zilean Aatrox Annie Warwick Lux Wukong Veigar Xin Zhao Thresh Jax Lissandra Yasuo Cassiopeia Lee Sin Diana Jhin Lillia Tahm Kench Kennen Teemo Sejuani Kalista Yuumi Maokai Akali Azir Sylas Vayne Lulu Shen Riven Ezreal Yone Kindred Pyke Jarven IV Ahri Hecarim Nidalee Nunu Kayn Sett Katarina Vi Evelynn Elise

Shop

Level seven: 32 xp to 36 xp

Level eight: 50 xp to 56 xp

Level nine: 66 xp to 80 xp

Shop

Consecutive shops will not repeat unbought champions

Bag odds for Level five: 40/35/20/5/0 to 45/30/20/5/0

Bag odds for Level six: 25/35/30/10/0 to 30/35/25/10/0

Bag odds for Level seven: 19/30/35/15/1 to 19/35/30/15/1

Carousel

Riot is changing the rate at which items appear in carousels.

First carousel

65 percent chance of one of every item plus one random duplicate

11 percent offense (3x Sword, Bow, Rod)

11 percent defense (3x Cloak, Armor, Belt)

11 percent utility (3x Tear, Glove, Random)

1.5 percent all Spatulas

0.5 percent all Force of Natures

Seconds carousel

80 percent one of every item plus one random duplicate

15 percent one of every item and one Spatula

Five percent three Spatulas and six random components

Third carousel

30 percent one of every item and one random duplicate

50 percent all random components. Totally random with no variance control

15 percent one of every item and one Spatula

Five percent three Spatulas and six random components

Fourth carousel

80 percent one of every item and one random duplicate

15 percent one of every item and one Spatula

Five percent three Spatulas and six random components

Fifth carousel

50 percent all random unbuilt (full items not built yet)

25.4 percent all random full items (any full item)

Three percent Sword items

Three percent Vest items

Three percent Belt items

Three percent Bow items

Three percent Gloves items

Three percent Rod items

0.6 all Force of Natures

Sixth carousel

100 percent half random full items, half random components

Items

New items

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Replaces Sword Breaker

Now gives +12 armor and MR per enemy targeting the holder

Sunfire Cape

Replaces Red Buff

Now applies to a random enemy within two hexes every second. Damage is now 25 percent of affected unit’s max health in true damage over 10 seconds.

Item changes

Needlessly Large Rod: 20 to 15 SP

Bloodthirster Healing: 45 percent to 40 percent

Chalice of Power Duration: 20 seconds to All Round

Deathblade AD per stack: 25 to 20

Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction: 50 percent to 60 percent

Giant Slayer Bonus Damage: 20/80 percent to 10/90 percent

Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per stack: Five to six percent

Hextech Gunblade Healing: 45 percent to 33 percent

Infinity Edge: Grants 75 percent Critical Strike Chance (including from components) Converts each one percent of the holder’s Critical Strike Chance above 100 percent into +1 percent Critical Strike Damage

Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 30 percent ⇒ 50 percent

Luden’s Echo Splash Damage: 200 to 180

Quicksilver Duration: 10 to 12 seconds

Rabadon’s Deathcap: 50 percent Bonus SP to 40 SP

Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolts can now cause critical hits. Bolts now have unlimited range.

Spear of Shojin: 18 percent of Max Mana per auto after first cast to five Mana per auto

Statikk Shiv Damage (standard and bonus): 85 to 80 damage

Misc