How to watch TFT Set 8 NA Mid-Set Finale Monsters’ Attack!

The best North American Teamfight Tactics competitive players will battle it out for Regional and Worlds seeds at the Set Eight Mid-Set Finale tournament.

A total of 32 North American players will compete in the TFT Set Eight Mid-Set Finale over the course of three days. The top four will earn a direct invite to the Set 8.5 Regional Finals and the winner earns a seat at the Monsters’ Attack! World Championship.

Format for TFT Set 8 Mid-Set Finale

Players will compete over the course of three days at the NA Mid-Set Finale. Day one showcases six games and four lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. The top 16 players from day one advance to the second day, with the top six earning bonus points.

Day two will also feature six total games across two lobbies, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. Only the top eight will advance to the final day of the TFT Set Eight Mid-Set Finale.

The top eight players will compete in a total of six games on day three. Players who finish fifth through eighth qualify for the TFT Set 8.5 Mecha Cup, while the top four qualify for the Regional Finals. And the winner earns a direct invite to Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! Worlds.

Watching the TFT Set 8 Mid-Set Finale

The start time for the TFT North American Mid-Set Finale is at 3pm CT from March 3 to 5. Fans can watch the Set Eight competitive action unfold through the broadcast on Twitch or through individual streams from the players themselves.

Who’s competing at the TFT Set 8 Mid-Set Finale?

Players had to earn an invite to compete at the NA Set Eight Mid-Set Finale. The top four players from the Defender and Corrupted Cups earned an invite, along with the top 24 players who had the highest qualifier points from the two tournaments.

No official announcement from Riot as to who the 32 competitors are has been released at time of writing. Updates will take place once that information has been released.