How to watch TFT Set 6 EU open qualifier and Golden Spatula Cup

Competitive Teamfight Tactics within the European regions launches into action with the first Set Six open qualifier and the Golden Spatula Cup.

The first TFT Set Six open Qualifier for the EMEA region is scheduled to take place from Nov. 27 to 29. Players who were at a minimum rank of Diamond II could register for the 512 open spots. The top 32 tacticians per region will advance to the Golden Spatula Cup, which will take place from Dec. 4 to 6. Only the third day of the open qualifiers and Golden Spatula Cup will feature a broadcast via Twitch. Fans will have to watch TFT competitors who are streaming in order to experience days one and two.

A total of 128 TFT players will compete in the Golden Spatula Cup, featuring competitors from EUW, EUNE, TR, and RU regions. Players earned an invite to the first official European qualifier via ladder snapshots and the top 32 finishers at the open qualifier in November. A total of three Golden Cup qualifiers are slated to take place during Set Six, scheduled for January and March.

Winners of each of the Golden Spatula Cups earn an invite to the Rising Legends finals, scheduled to take place on March 26 and 27. Both the open qualifier and Golden Spatula Cup showcase three days of competition. Thhe top 32 TFT competitors at each of the three Golden Spatula Cups will earn Cup Points.

Set Six TFT open qualifiers run from Nov. 27 to 29, and the first Golden Spatula Cup will take place from Dec. 4 to 6. Day three of each tournament will feature a broadcast starting at 9am CT via Twitch.