How to watch TFT Set 4 Mortdog’s Fates Madness tournament

The new Fates set in Teamfight Tactics has spawned a second Mortdog Madness tournament hosted by Giant Slayer TV that will air in early October.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 1 to 4, lead TFT game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has created a second Madness tournament based on team play. With an open invitation for anyone to compete in the tournament, over 100 teams applied. But due to the unique format and time constraints, only a total of 32 teams from around the globe were selected to participate, competing for bragging rights and a $5,000 prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about this event.

How can I watch the Mortdog Madness event?

Individual competitors will stream gameplay of the early rounds on Oct. 1 and 2. An official broadcast featuring Mortdog and DoA casting the event will take place on Oct. 3 and 4 via Giant Slayer TV, starting at 2pm CT.

What’s the format?

Unlike traditional TFT, every game in the Mortdog Madness event will be played in a four-vs-four format. The first two days will feature a total of 13 games, eliminating the field down to just four teams by day three.

Day one, Oct. 1

The first day will feature a total of six games played.

Three games featuring 128 players (32 teams) with the highest-scoring team of each lobby advancing. Points are reset before the next games commence.

Three games featuring 64 players (16 teams) with the highest-scoring team of each lobby advancing to day two.

Day two, Oct. 2

All points are reset from games played during the first day of the competition. A total of seven games will take place on day two.

The remaining eight teams play one game against every opposing team.

Only the four highest-scoring teams advance to day three.

Day three, Oct. 3

An official broadcast of the Mortdog Madness tournament starts at 2pm CT, featuring a total of six games.

The remaining four teams, following the first two days of competition, will play each opposing team twice.

Only the top two highest-scoring teams will advance to the finals.

Day four, Oct. 4

The final day of the Mortdog Madness tournament will feature the last two teams competing against one another. The first team to reach 80 points, and then have a teammate finish first in any round after hitting 80 points, will win the tournament.

Who’s competing?

A total of 32 teams and 128 players are competing in the first Mortdog four-vs-four Madness tournament. A full list of every team and their members can be found here. Teams feature TFT players from a number of regions from around the globe, including Brazil, Japan, OCE, EUW, SEA, LAS, and North America.