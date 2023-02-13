How to watch TFT Corrupted Cup NA live broadcast

Riot Games and Wisdom have partnered together again for the Teamfight Tactics Corrupted Cup in North America, the last tournament prior to the Mid-Set Finale.

The road to TFT Set Eight Worlds is almost at the halfway point, with the conclusion of the NA Corrupted Cup. Players qualified for the tournament through ladder snapshots (the top-ranked 152 players) and through a top-eight finish at the Defender Cup. The Corrupted Cup was split into two weekends, with the second half having a broadcast.

A total of 32 TFT players advanced from the first half of the Corrupted Cup, joining the top-24 ranked NA players from the ladder snapshots and the top eight from the Defender Cup. The top four from the Corrupted Cup will advance onto the Mid-Set Finale, scheduled to take place from March 3 to 5. They’ll join the top four from the Defender Cup and the top 12 highest-scoring players through qualifier points earned at each of the two NA Cup tournaments.

Broadcast and format for the TFT Set Eight Corrupted Cup

No broadcast was available for the first two days of the competition. Viewers can tune into the broadcast on Feb. 18 and 19 at 3pm CT through Twitch. Fans can also watch the player’s individual streams, separate from the broadcast.

Day three on Feb. 18 will showcase 64 players and a total of six games, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. Only 32 TFT players will advance to the final day which features a new top-eight format during the Set Eight season. Bonus points that carry over into day four will get awarded to the top 12 players from day three of the Corrupted Cup.

The top 32 NA players on the final day of the Corrupted Cup will compete in five games, with the top 16 advancing to game six, and the top eight advancing to game seven. Only the top four earn a direct invite to the TFT Set Eight Mid-Set Finale.