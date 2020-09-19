How to complete “Request The Boss show your army how to really fight” in TFT

Teamfight Tactics’ fourth Set, Fates, only went live a couple of days ago and introduced new champions, traits, alongside mechanics. A new ranked season also kicked off, and Riot also added new seasonal passes filled with new quests.

Considering the patch added a new Star Shard System, arenas, emotes, and so much more, questing has suddenly increased in value. Completing all the tasks will get you one step closer to unlocking whatever reward you’ve been eyeing, but some quests can look a lot tougher than they look.

What does Request The Boss show your army how to really fight” mean in Teamfight Tactics?

Image via Riot Games

This is one of those quests that makes you re-read it more than two times. The wording is a bit complicated, and it’s hard to figure out what exactly you need to do to get the quest done.

Though it doesn’t look that way, you can complete this quest by just placing Sett onto the board for only a single round. He’s The Boss, after all, and he needs to be played so he can teach your army how to “really fight.”

If the quest doesn’t get completed for some reason, keep him on board as much as possible. Try getting him to two-star or winning a round with him, basically anything that will maximize your interaction with Sett should allow you to complete the quest if keeping him on the board for a single round doesn’t work out for you.